leaving the frame by thedarkroom
Photo 1594

leaving the frame

this is a tricky one maybe but I've had a go with this collared kingfisher I spotted yesterday.
@koalagardens
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Some of your photo peers would be so jealous! Nice capture.
October 16th, 2023  
