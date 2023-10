When we were in Texel a fortnight ago we found a lot of the shields or backbones of a Sepiida or Cuttlefish.First I dried them and then I took a little knife and started whittling. It was fun to see what happened and how all the different layers reacted to the knife. On the left side the shield was fairly whole. The shield on the right was damaged but still great for practicing. You can also see that the layering in both Shields’s different. The material feels like chalk.No theme week @jacqbb