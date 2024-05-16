Previous
Poppy centre by thedarkroom
Photo 1808

Poppy centre

I have finally got some poppies in the garden which self-set each year, this is the centre of one of them and it is HUGE! This photo gives no sense of the size of the flower head. No theme this week @365anne
16th May 2024 16th May 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise