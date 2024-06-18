Pass the Pigs/Pigmania Pieces

Every Thursday afternoon I play Pass the Pigs and Pigmania with three Americans, a Canadian and a Brit.I have met the Canadian, one of the Americans and known the Brit a while. The Canadian has met one of the Americans but the Americans have never met each other. Are you confused yet?
We chat about so many different topics before the games start (NEVER politics, often our common language and confusion over meanings and obviously the weather!)
Pass the pigs is the British version (very viscious and requires tactics) Pigmania is the North American version (much kinder and uses luck).
The paler pigs here are modern, the darker ones are about 40 years old and went into hospital with me when in labour with #1 child ( they were not played with!)
Of our Piggies Group @grammyn seems to only win when her granddaughter visits and I do her scoring. @wakelys often throws 200+ in her goes for Pigmania. @randystreat started the group (I think) and knits or crochets between her goes. She can keep her score in her head and has records of games going back to The Pandemic. @mcsiegle has Welsh names for her piggies and treats them with the greatest respect. @summerfield NEVER WINS (but she does really often)
I so enjoy my Thursday afternoons, I try not to organise other events, or if on holiday I'll take my pigs with me so I don't miss out. I've played in Greece, on a couple of canal boat holidays and for real, in person with Mary and Sue in London.