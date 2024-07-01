Previous
New Beginnings by thedarkroom
New Beginnings

- that's our theme this week!
My kids and grandson have left for Columbia and I've made the room liveable again ready for my house sitters to arrive on Saturday so I can go on my big adventure! @koalagardens
thedarkroom

Suzanne ace
Lovely room!
July 1st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
All tidied up for the next adventure. Have fun on your trip. I hope you get to visit Columbia as well some day.
July 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 1st, 2024  
