Previous
Photo 1891
Balcony Abstract
not really sure if this qualifies as abstract...a view through the screening on the windows to the balconies across the courtyard. thanks always for visiting! And humoring me...
@granagringa
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
2
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1944
photos
95
followers
16
following
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
5th August 2024 11:58am
Tags
screen
,
abstract
,
architecture
,
grid
,
negative space
,
negative-space
☠northy
ace
I think it qualifies…. I wouldn’t have known what i was looking at without your explanation!
August 10th, 2024
katy
ace
Definitely abstract and fabulous automatic pixelation
August 10th, 2024
