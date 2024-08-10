Previous
Balcony Abstract by thedarkroom
Photo 1891

Balcony Abstract

not really sure if this qualifies as abstract...a view through the screening on the windows to the balconies across the courtyard. thanks always for visiting! And humoring me... No theme week here at the Darkroom and image by Madeline @granagringa
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

thedarkroom

Photo Details

☠northy ace
I think it qualifies…. I wouldn’t have known what i was looking at without your explanation!
August 10th, 2024  
katy ace
Definitely abstract and fabulous automatic pixelation
August 10th, 2024  
