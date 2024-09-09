Sign up
Previous
Photo 1921
Window box colours
Beautiful window boxes full of geraniums everywhere here that have made for some photographic fun. Our theme this week is shallow dof - join us!
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
3
2
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1974
photos
94
followers
16
following
526% complete
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th September 2024 1:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-dof
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 10th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. How do you join the darkroom?
September 10th, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely capture
September 10th, 2024
