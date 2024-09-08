Sign up
Photo 1919
Art in the Netherlands
In the little village of Winkel a sculptor made this his life’s work and built all this , it was a wonderful place to visit and I got so much inspiration from it to paint……@jacqbb
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
thedarkroom
@thedarkroom
Suzanne
ace
Wow, We missed that when we were in the Netherlands in March so will have to put it on our list for next time.
September 9th, 2024
katy
ace
Absolutely amazing architecture and I can see you incorporating so many of these into your fantastic art
September 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What an interesting place.
September 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2024
