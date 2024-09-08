Previous
Art in the Netherlands by thedarkroom
Photo 1919

Art in the Netherlands

In the little village of Winkel a sculptor made this his life’s work and built all this , it was a wonderful place to visit and I got so much inspiration from it to paint……@jacqbb
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Suzanne ace
Wow, We missed that when we were in the Netherlands in March so will have to put it on our list for next time.
September 9th, 2024  
katy ace
Absolutely amazing architecture and I can see you incorporating so many of these into your fantastic art
September 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What an interesting place.
September 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2024  
