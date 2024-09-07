Sign up
Photo 1919
The Neighbor
A candid sneaky shot of the neightbor on his balcony...not very nice of me, but I claim it in the name of street photography! Saturday poster: Madeline
@granagringa
No theme week.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1973
photos
94
followers
16
following
526% complete
View this month »
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
26th August 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
man
,
candid
,
rails
,
graphics
katy
ace
L O L! All is fair in photography, I say. I have been known to take a few sneaky shots of my neighbor as well.
September 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
