Photo 1897
Fairytale? Probably not.....
It's actually a Lancaster bomber tail. I guess for some who returned from the dangerous flying missions of WW2 they may feel like they had a fairytale ending but for most I suspect it was a nightmare........ Posted by
@365anne
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1950
photos
95
followers
16
following
