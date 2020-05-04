Sign up
104 / 365
Cooking fire
Capture 52 Week 19 "Fire"
This flame is on my alcohol stove and very efficient.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Elena Arquero
@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
Photo Details
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th May 2020 9:07pm
Tags
52wc-2020+w19
