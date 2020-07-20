Previous
Close up Neowise Comet by theredcamera
182 / 365

Close up Neowise Comet

Breaking my B&W streak this month.....
just wanted to share this.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
Fabulous
July 21st, 2020  
