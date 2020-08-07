Previous
Composition: Leading Lines by theredcamera
191 / 365

Composition: Leading Lines

Perfect day of sailing August 4, 2020 in the Hood Canal.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
Photo Details

