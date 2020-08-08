Previous
Day 8: Fill The Frame by theredcamera
Day 8: Fill The Frame

Composition challenge. I love these old bill board advertisements painted on the sides of old buildings. This one is pretty elaborate.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
KV ace
Great old mural.
August 8th, 2020  
