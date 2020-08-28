Previous
Next
Day 28 of 30 Days of Composition: S-Curve by theredcamera
213 / 365

Day 28 of 30 Days of Composition: S-Curve

Tamany Creek, Idaho. I like the way the road divides the fallow ground from the harvested. Also I like the contours the farmer mimicked as he was cutting his wheat.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Elena Arquero

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise