Day 28 of 30 Days of Composition: S-Curve
Tamany Creek, Idaho. I like the way the road divides the fallow ground from the harvested. Also I like the contours the farmer mimicked as he was cutting his wheat.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
225
photos
43
followers
56
following
