Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
214 / 365
Day 29 of 30 Days of Composition: Eye Contact
This curious fellow checked us out while we were sailing in the Puget Sound.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
226
photos
43
followers
56
following
58% complete
View this month »
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Latest from all albums
208
209
210
12
211
212
213
214
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th August 2019 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Korcsog Károly
ace
A great shot!
August 29th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 29th, 2020
JackieR
ace
An easy and immediate fav
August 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close