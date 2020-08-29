Previous
Day 29 of 30 Days of Composition: Eye Contact by theredcamera
Day 29 of 30 Days of Composition: Eye Contact

This curious fellow checked us out while we were sailing in the Puget Sound.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Elena Arquero

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
Korcsog Károly ace
A great shot!
August 29th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 29th, 2020  
JackieR ace
An easy and immediate fav
August 29th, 2020  
