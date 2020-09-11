Previous
Next
Guitar Strummin' detail by theredcamera
226 / 365

Guitar Strummin' detail

Such expressive hands! These fellas told me where they were from, turns out it is the agricultural area near where I live. These look like hands that know work, and yet can make beautiful sounds come out of a guitar!
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Elena Arquero

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise