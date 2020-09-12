Sign up
227 / 365
Fingers on the Frets
Another detail of wonderful hands creating, expressing, bringing forth wonderfulness.
12th September 2020
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
Photo Details
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th September 2020 2:23pm
