Grain Elevator at town's center by theredcamera
Grain Elevator at town's center


This is my entry today for the Feb Spot of Red, Landscape. The harsh midday sun really plays up all the planes on this converted building. The B&W emphasizes this nicely, I think.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
RonM ace
Outstanding (in the field)!
February 7th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
There is a similar structure near where we stay when we go to the Big Island of Hawaii
February 7th, 2021  
