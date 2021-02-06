Sign up
Previous
Next
361 / 365
Grain Elevator at town's center
This is my entry today for the Feb Spot of Red, Landscape. The harsh midday sun really plays up all the planes on this converted building. The B&W emphasizes this nicely, I think.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
2
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th February 2021 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
RonM
ace
Outstanding (in the field)!
February 7th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
There is a similar structure near where we stay when we go to the Big Island of Hawaii
February 7th, 2021
