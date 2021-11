Sun catching the trunks of trees

This caught my eye on a walk yesterday. The trunks look so nice with the sun on them, but the ground cover and undergrowth really over whelm this composition, I think. The growing period here is pretty long and circumstances just perfect for bushes and vines. Left unchecked it can get out of control fast. Public right-of-ways only get the trailed cleared and the sides are left pretty wild. I need to learn how to photograph this flora better.