Tea cup on napkin

Capture 52: Tell the extraordinary story of something ordinary: This lovely Spode teacup and saucer was sent to me by my mother-in-law and arrived unbeknownst to her on a day that I wasn't enjoying. I was at a low place that day, I don't remember the details, but I do remember the joy I felt when I unboxed it! How did she know I needed a pick me up that day? (She lived many States away from me) Yes, that is my birth month, and you can see I use it often. It is resting on one of my mother's "Bridge" napkins. Almost caught up with Capture 52!