Photo 675
Clover leaves symmetry
Some green to break up the flower motif.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
3
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
796
photos
97
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
22nd March 2022 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful , refreshing look with those water drops.
April 8th, 2022
Rick
ace
Nice capture. Yeah, the water drops really add to it.
April 8th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Very pretty!
April 8th, 2022
