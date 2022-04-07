Sign up
Photo 676
Wish I knew the name.....
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
2
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
798
photos
97
followers
101
following
185% complete
View this month »
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
Latest from all albums
671
58
672
673
674
675
676
677
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
8th April 2022 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sorry, I can’t help you with the name either. This is beautiful tho.
April 9th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a lovely colour. It looks like some type of Bergenia maybe?
April 9th, 2022
