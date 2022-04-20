Previous
Moss masquerading as fern by theredcamera
Moss masquerading as fern

Took this with my phone and edited on my phone, turned out alright. I try not to photograph with my phone to force myself to use my camera to learn it well and quickly.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
moni kozi ace
Little tricksters!
April 20th, 2022  
