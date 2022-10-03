Previous
Lavender Farm with Arbor by theredcamera
Photo 731

Lavender Farm with Arbor

This beautiful Lavender Farm is in Sequim, WA where lavender is a staple for attracting tourists and is a viable crop for local farmers. This one is surrounded by cedars and their neighbor's barn is a fabulous backdrop!
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
