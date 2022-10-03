Sign up
Photo 731
Lavender Farm with Arbor
This beautiful Lavender Farm is in Sequim, WA where lavender is a staple for attracting tourists and is a viable crop for local farmers. This one is surrounded by cedars and their neighbor's barn is a fabulous backdrop!
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back.
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
15th July 2022 5:22am
Tags
barn
,
lavender
,
farm
,
fields
