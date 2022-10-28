Previous
Turning leaves with Bokeh by theredcamera
Photo 746

Turning leaves with Bokeh

I like the sunshine on these leaves
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Complete instant fav! This is MUST view on black, it simply sparkles.
October 28th, 2022  
JackieR
Beautiful
October 28th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh that is so beautiful
October 28th, 2022  
