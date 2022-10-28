Sign up
Photo 746
Turning leaves with Bokeh
I like the sunshine on these leaves
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
3
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back.
869
photos
90
followers
91
following
204% complete
View this month »
9
3
1
Main Album
NIKON Z 6
7th October 2022 4:11pm
leaves
autumn
Walks @ 7
ace
Complete instant fav! This is MUST view on black, it simply sparkles.
October 28th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
October 28th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is so beautiful
October 28th, 2022
