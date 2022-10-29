Sign up
Photo 747
Silver Dandelions in color
I think these are lovely to photograph
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
870
photos
90
followers
91
following
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
Diana
ace
They are, beautiful shot. They look so much bigger than ours which is barely 2cm across.
October 30th, 2022
