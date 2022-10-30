Sign up
Photo 748
Pomegranate Still Life
doing some flat lay work. Pomegranates seem like such exotic fruit to me!
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
4
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back.
871
photos
90
followers
91
following
Tags
flat
,
lay
Annie D
ace
great composition - a lovely fruit I don't enjoy often enough.
October 31st, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely, we used to have a pomegranate bush in the garden when we lived in Cyprus. Delicious.
October 31st, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful flat lay, they are so delicious and very healthy.
October 31st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that is so artistic
October 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
