Pomegranate Still Life by theredcamera
Pomegranate Still Life

doing some flat lay work. Pomegranates seem like such exotic fruit to me!
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
Annie D
great composition - a lovely fruit I don't enjoy often enough.
October 31st, 2022  
Babs
Lovely, we used to have a pomegranate bush in the garden when we lived in Cyprus. Delicious.
October 31st, 2022  
Diana
Beautiful flat lay, they are so delicious and very healthy.
October 31st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨
that is so artistic
October 31st, 2022  
