succulent blossoms by theredcamera
Photo 751

succulent blossoms

For one week only ISO 100
Trimmed the blossoms off my succulents that needed to be put away from frost we are expecting any night nos.
ISO 100 f/5.6 .5 sec
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
205% complete

