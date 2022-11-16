Previous
Spot Light in the Forest by theredcamera
Spot Light in the Forest

I so like when the light filters through the upper canopy and lands on lower branches, leaves and tree trunks.
16th November 2022

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Ellen Bogenschutz
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 18th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Hauntingly beautiful.
November 18th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful and mysterious, like a fairy tale
November 18th, 2022  
