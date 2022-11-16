Sign up
Photo 765
Spot Light in the Forest
I so like when the light filters through the upper canopy and lands on lower branches, leaves and tree trunks.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
3
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
891
photos
91
followers
91
following
210% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
16th May 2022 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
forest
,
spotlight
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 18th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Hauntingly beautiful.
November 18th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful and mysterious, like a fairy tale
November 18th, 2022
