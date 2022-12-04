Previous
Lighting challenge by theredcamera
Lighting challenge

Saw this rendition on Pintrest and really loved it. I think I left it too dark, and I should have had more intense upper lighting. What do you all think?
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back.
carol white ace
Nicely done
December 5th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
It is quite dark but it pushes the viewer to be even more curious
December 5th, 2022  
