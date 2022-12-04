Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 783
Lighting challenge
Saw this rendition on Pintrest and really loved it. I think I left it too dark, and I should have had more intense upper lighting. What do you all think?
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
907
photos
92
followers
90
following
214% complete
View this month »
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
4th December 2022 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
apples
,
still
carol white
ace
Nicely done
December 5th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
It is quite dark but it pushes the viewer to be even more curious
December 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close