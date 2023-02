Waterfall with fallen tree

Flash of Red Feb: Landscape I converted this into B&W for the criteria of this month's subject, but it doesn't work very well in this conversion. Too much chaos, at least in color the undergrowth is more disenable whereas here they all mush together. I present this to show the challenges I face trying to photograph the rainforests around here. We had a lot of tree fall with the winds this winter, and this being in the National Forest, no clean up, you get nature as it comes.