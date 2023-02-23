Sign up
Photo 861
At anchor
For Flash of Red Feb: Waterscape today
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
3
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1006
photos
94
followers
88
following
235% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
19th February 2023 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
JackieR
ace
Is that you yacht Ellen??
February 23rd, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
No, just one outside the marina. We're taking ours next week to have the bottom sanded and painted and other work done. Then it will be ready for this summer, photos to follow.
February 23rd, 2023
Mallory
ace
A fabulous dramatic shot
February 23rd, 2023
