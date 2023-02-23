Previous
At anchor by theredcamera
At anchor

For Flash of Red Feb: Waterscape today
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
JackieR ace
Is that you yacht Ellen??
February 23rd, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond No, just one outside the marina. We're taking ours next week to have the bottom sanded and painted and other work done. Then it will be ready for this summer, photos to follow.
February 23rd, 2023  
Mallory ace
A fabulous dramatic shot
February 23rd, 2023  
