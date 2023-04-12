Sign up
Photo 901
Rainbow at the Water Gardens
An Oasis in the middle of Fort Worth, TX
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1
2
1
Main Album
NIKON D3100
12th April 2023 10:44am
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice urban rainbow
April 17th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
love it. Texture is wonderful.
April 17th, 2023
