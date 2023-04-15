Previous
White blooms 2 by theredcamera
Photo 901

White blooms 2

This vine never bloomed last year, but has this year. Had fun getting artsie with the composition
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely - very arty indeed
April 16th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great low key!
April 16th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Like a mixed couple who are in love, sweet
April 16th, 2023  
Catriona Baker
So good !!! 😍
April 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. Best on black background.
April 16th, 2023  
