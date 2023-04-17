Previous
Lighthouse Reflection by theredcamera
Lighthouse Reflection

A 52frames "Blue Hour" contender. This is the Lighthouse out on the Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington. On the bucket list: to walk out to the LH this Summer? It's about 6 miles through soft sand, a true work out!
Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Walks @ 7 ace
What a truly fabulous capture. There is just enough structure in the clouds and with the light reflection on the water this is stellar, especially on black one can almost 'hear' the gentle laps of water.
April 18th, 2023  
