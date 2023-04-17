Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 903
Lighthouse Reflection
A 52frames "Blue Hour" contender. This is the Lighthouse out on the Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington. On the bucket list: to walk out to the LH this Summer? It's about 6 miles through soft sand, a true work out!
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1051
photos
93
followers
86
following
247% complete
View this month »
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
17th April 2023 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
What a truly fabulous capture. There is just enough structure in the clouds and with the light reflection on the water this is stellar, especially on black one can almost 'hear' the gentle laps of water.
April 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close