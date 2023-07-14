Previous
Northern Lights by theredcamera
Photo 955

Northern Lights

Shining above Victoria, BC across the Straight of Juan de Fuca
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Yeah, Ellen, you put your foot in this one! Beautoiful!
July 15th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Amazing that you saw the lights in Victoria. I had to travel all the way to Yellowknife to see them.
July 15th, 2023  
Rick ace
Amazing capture.
July 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise