Photo 955
Northern Lights
Shining above Victoria, BC across the Straight of Juan de Fuca
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
@theredcamera
Glover Shearron, Jr.
Yeah, Ellen, you put your foot in this one! Beautoiful!
July 15th, 2023
Chris Cook
Amazing that you saw the lights in Victoria. I had to travel all the way to Yellowknife to see them.
July 15th, 2023
Rick
Amazing capture.
July 15th, 2023
