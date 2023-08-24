Sign up
Previous
Photo 982
Smokey Sunrise
An attempt at getting the red globe sunrise when we had the smoke in our area, was disappointed because of the heavy marine layer. This image has grown on me tho'.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th August 2023 5:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful layers!
August 24th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it!
August 24th, 2023
