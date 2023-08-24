Previous
Smokey Sunrise by theredcamera
Photo 982

Smokey Sunrise

An attempt at getting the red globe sunrise when we had the smoke in our area, was disappointed because of the heavy marine layer. This image has grown on me tho'.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
269% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful layers!
August 24th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
I like it!
August 24th, 2023  
