Photo 981
Blooms over blooms
Been experimenting with the double exposure setting on my camera. This one turned out the way I visualized.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
exposure
double
Jacqueline
Beautifully done!
August 23rd, 2023
Desi
Nicely done
August 23rd, 2023
carol white
Nicely done
August 23rd, 2023
