Blooms over blooms by theredcamera
Photo 981

Blooms over blooms

Been experimenting with the double exposure setting on my camera. This one turned out the way I visualized.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
268% complete

Jacqueline ace
Beautifully done!
August 23rd, 2023  
Desi
Nicely done
August 23rd, 2023  
carol white ace
Nicely done
August 23rd, 2023  
