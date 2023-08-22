Previous
Grass seeds in evening light by theredcamera
Grass seeds in evening light

Another photo of beautiful light.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Lin ace
Love the contrast - well captured.
August 22nd, 2023  
