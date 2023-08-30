Previous
1940's Chrysler and Quonset Huts by theredcamera
Photo 988

1940's Chrysler and Quonset Huts

Here's the car in it's context.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Desi
Lovely black and white with a classic or timeless feel
August 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise