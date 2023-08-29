Previous
1940's Chrysler by theredcamera
Photo 987

1940's Chrysler

It's actually a 1947 Chrysler Windsor, I love the impressive grills and chrome on these old cars.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 29th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific with the black background.
August 29th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A classic, classically rendered!
August 29th, 2023  
