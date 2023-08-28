Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 986
Passing Great Blue Heron
I was delighted to find that the tip of his wing was just "kissing" the surface of the water when I got this home to edit. They are such graceful gliders.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1162
photos
94
followers
88
following
270% complete
View this month »
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
26th July 2023 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close