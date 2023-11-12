Previous
Hi Key Still life by theredcamera
Hi Key Still life

Last photo for One Week Only :(
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Susan Wakely ace
I really like the table, vase and branches that work well together.
November 12th, 2023  
summerfield ace
fabulous set up and composition, ellen. aces!
November 12th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Stunning placement and there's movement within it as well!
November 12th, 2023  
