Photo 1036
Amanita Muscaria Toxic Mushrooms
A little still life nature granted me.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
John Falconer
I just had to Google it. It won the “Mushroom of the Year” in 2022!!!
Great photograph
November 14th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
Love the dew on the grass, and those fab colours.
November 14th, 2023
