EllenBogenschutz Seals on a Sand Bar

Photo 1038
Seals on a Sand Bar
It was such a lovely morning with the gorgeous sunrise, the animal life was such icing on the cake!! Please tell me you can tell these are seals, my hubby thought they could be logs....really, logs with fins....
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Desi
This is very lovely. Gorgeous colours and the seal and bird silhouettes make a wonderful focal point
November 15th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautiful scene. I can't tell from here, but happy to believe they are seals!
November 15th, 2023
JackieR
ace
He needs to go to SpecSavers!!!
November 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely sculpted logs in the shape of seal.
November 15th, 2023
carol white
ace
Definitely seals, a lovely capture
November 15th, 2023
