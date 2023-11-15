Previous
EllenBogenschutz Seals on a Sand Bar by theredcamera
EllenBogenschutz Seals on a Sand Bar

It was such a lovely morning with the gorgeous sunrise, the animal life was such icing on the cake!! Please tell me you can tell these are seals, my hubby thought they could be logs....really, logs with fins....
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Ellen Bogenschutz


@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Desi
This is very lovely. Gorgeous colours and the seal and bird silhouettes make a wonderful focal point
November 15th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
A beautiful scene. I can't tell from here, but happy to believe they are seals!
November 15th, 2023  
JackieR
He needs to go to SpecSavers!!!
November 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Nicely sculpted logs in the shape of seal.
November 15th, 2023  
carol white
Definitely seals, a lovely capture
November 15th, 2023  
