American Coot by theredcamera
Photo 1044

American Coot

Not the best portrait of this bird, but I like the over all image and lighting. I was really trying to capture the splashes and drops he was crating getting his snack.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely ripples surrounding the coot. Nicely captured.
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Lovely processing too
November 21st, 2023  
