Previous
Photo 1044
American Coot
Not the best portrait of this bird, but I like the over all image and lighting. I was really trying to capture the splashes and drops he was crating getting his snack.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th November 2023 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely ripples surrounding the coot. Nicely captured.
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Lovely processing too
November 21st, 2023
