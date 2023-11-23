Previous
Leaf Trio II by theredcamera
Leaf Trio II

This gathering of leaves was set up originally with help from the wind. I spotted these lovelies on the top of out new fire pit and had to document them. I love the little seedlings caught in the water puddle too.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

Babs ace
Looks gorgeous on black.
November 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nature is so clever at arranging things. Nicely captured.
November 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice image!
November 24th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice
November 24th, 2023  
