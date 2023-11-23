Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1046
Leaf Trio II
This gathering of leaves was set up originally with help from the wind. I spotted these lovelies on the top of out new fire pit and had to document them. I love the little seedlings caught in the water puddle too.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1224
photos
100
followers
93
following
286% complete
View this month »
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
Latest from all albums
1040
54
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th November 2023 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
leaves
,
background
Babs
ace
Looks gorgeous on black.
November 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nature is so clever at arranging things. Nicely captured.
November 24th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice image!
November 24th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice
November 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close