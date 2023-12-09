Previous
Tomatoes and garlic by theredcamera
Photo 1057

Tomatoes and garlic

I spotted these heirloom tomatoes at the supermarket and thought they would be nice to photograph since they have so much character.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise