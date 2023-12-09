Sign up
Photo 1057
Tomatoes and garlic
I spotted these heirloom tomatoes at the supermarket and thought they would be nice to photograph since they have so much character.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
0
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1236
photos
102
followers
93
following
289% complete
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1051
1052
55
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
6th December 2023 10:00am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
