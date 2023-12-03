Previous
King Tide Wave by theredcamera
King Tide Wave

The impressive power of water.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Dorothy ace
Oh My! Beautiful but dangerous.
December 4th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
December 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great capture of that wave rolling in, it looks rather treacherous.
December 4th, 2023  
moni kozi
Oh, wooow! So impressive!
December 4th, 2023  
